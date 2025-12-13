Roads to success, failure look alike, KWASU VC advises graduating students

The Vice Chancellor of Kwara state university Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh while reading his address at the 2024/2025 convocation ceremony held at the university on Saturday

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, has charged the graduating students of 2024/2025 to be optimistic, hopeful and confident, stressing that the road to success and the one to failure look alike.

The Vice Chancellor who said this in his address during the convocation ceremony held in the university on Saturday further charged them to be game changers, having been equipped with unique abilities, both critical and hands-on of the university.

He also urged them ” do not be discouraged if you fail, for great discoveries have come out of great failures.What you need to do is to get up,see what you need to do differently and try again, and again till you make something worthwhile.

“We live in the world that treasures material wealth,I earnestly hope you will rise beyond the urge to just acquire material wealth to live lives that will impact humanity.

“Make positive marks wherever you are, and be kind to next person.Propagate the values for which KWASU is known and lead wherever you go”the Vice Chancellor further counselled the graduands.

In other to stave off death vire crossing on the express road from Shao to Malete,the Vice Chancellor called on the governor,” to use his good office to facilitate a flyover bridge for safe crossing of the express road.”

Professor Alade Jimoh also said that the institution has been making great impact in all areas for which it was established 16 years ago.

He added that,”KWASU is not just producing excellent human capital,but it is also adding value through innovation and community engagement.”

The Chancellor,Engr Johnson Bamidele Adewumi in his address commended the governor and proprietor of the institution Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his multifarious support to the university, which among others include the taking off of the Osi and Ilesa- Baruba campuses.

He nevertheless urged private sector, philanthropists and institutions to collaborate with the institution, stressing that KWASU can do more with a lot of support.

The proprietor of the university and governor of Kwara state,Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented at the event by Commissioner for Tertiary Education,Hajia Saedat Kawu described the ceremony as a celebration of excellence, resilience, and the collective commitment of an institution that has consistently upheld its mandate of producing leaders, innovators, thinkers, and responsible citizens for our state and nation.

He commended the university management for its commitment to excellence, stressing that,”your hard work, dedication, and vision continue to shape the future of this institution and empower generations of young minds. I equally appreciate our traditional rulers, technocrats, academicians, the media, and all stakeholders whose contributions have made KWASU a pride of Kwara State.

“As you move forward, I urge you not to settle for mediocrity. The journey before you is vast and filled with opportunities for those who are determined, creative, and resilient. The world needs solution providers, not spectators. You must learn to identify the challenges around you and proffer innovative ideas that can change lives.

“Success is not measured by personal achievements alone but by the value you add to society. As Nelson Mandela taught us, the true significance of life is found in the difference we make in the lives of others.

“I encourage you to embrace diligence and perseverance, knowing that you will face difficult moments, discouragement, and obstacles. Yet, if you remain focused and committed to your dreams, the sky will not just be your limit but your starting point.”

Governor AbdulRazaq also charged parents of the graduating students

not to pressure them to meet immediate expectations.

“Give them time to grow, to explore, and to build stable careers and businesses. In due time, they will flourish, and you will reap the rewards of your sacrifices. May God grant you long life, strength, and joy to witness their success.”he stressed.