Rivers Speaker Amaewhule carpets Fubara, says gov sidelining lawmakers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, has accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of deliberately sidelining the state lawmakers in the running of the state.

It would be recalled that Fubara on Wednesday said that that he has not been able to meet with the lawmakers because the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was yet convene such a meeting.

Amaewhule said late Thursday that Fubara’s statement was unnecessary and unfortunate.

Amaewhule, who had 10 members of the House of Assembly with him at an emergency press briefing, alleged that it is rather Fubara who has not been disposed to working with the assembly.

He claimed that since Fubara took oath of office that he has been spending from both the 2024 and 2025 appropriations without the house approvals.

Amaewhule said he chose to react to Fubara’s allegation to forestall a recurring lie from being considered truth by those to whom it is consistently told.

He accused the governor of defaulting on all agreements reached so far with the assembly, adding that Fubara is deliberately working tirelessly for another round of political crisis in the state.

Amaewhule, however, tasked Fubara to brace up to be the true leader which the Rivers people earnestly desire, adding that Rivers people have suffered too much because of the governor’s alleged indolence.