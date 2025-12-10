Rivers residents appeal to Fubara to save newly constructed road from erosion

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — Residents of Rumuokania II in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, have appealed to Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara to intervene and prevent erosion from destroying a recently completed road in their community.

The call was made in a statement signed by Pastor Joel Gbandi and Lucky Ashley Atiegoba, Chairman and Secretary of the Rumuokania II New Layout Landlords Association.

Gbandi commended Governor Fubara for reconstructing the Rumuokania and Rumuoke/Pipeline Internal Roads, noting that the project has significantly improved life in the area.

However, he expressed concern that erosion caused by the overflow of a nearby canal is threatening the newly completed road. He urged the governor to desilt the drainage system and the major canal to prevent further damage.

“We are particularly thankful to the Governor for the successful completion of the construction of the Rumuoke Road from Okilton junction off Ada George Road to Road 9-2nd & 3rd Avenue, Road 10-2nd Avenue & 3rd Avenue, and Pipeline Road up to the canal, expertly executed by Monier Construction Company (MCC),” Gbandi said.

He added, “Prior to the governor’s intervention, the road was in an extremely deplorable state, impassable, and prone to flash floods whenever it rained. Most houses and business premises were often flooded, making movement difficult and paralyzing economic activities. The newly constructed internal roads have eased traffic, boosted commerce, and improved residents’ quality of life.”

Gbandi warned that the adjoining canal at the terminus of the Pipeline Road is severely blocked, impeding water flow and posing a threat to the road’s durability. “We are appealing to the governor to dredge this canal. It will help save the road,” he said.

Residents emphasized that timely intervention would preserve the road and sustain the benefits of the recent infrastructure investment.