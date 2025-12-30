Rivers Politics: ‘No victory without Wike,” APC national V/Chair tells Fubara

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for the South-South zone, Hon. Victor Giadom, has declared that no political ambition, including that of the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, can succeed in Rivers State without the backing of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Giadom made the assertion on Tuesday during Wike’s appreciation visit to Gokana Local Government Area, describing the former Rivers governor as the undisputed political rallying point in the state.

According to him, Wike remains the most influential political figure in Gokana, insisting that there is no alternative power bloc in the area.

He said; “I guarantee, on behalf of my brothers, that the Gokana people are for Wike and Tinubu and nobody will challenge Wike’s influence in Gokana.

“Gokana is a ‘no go area’ for anybody, even Gov. Fubara. For him to win anything in Gokana, he must pass through Wike,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the people of Gokana had aligned firmly with Wike and Tinubu and would resist any attempt to challenge that influence.

Former senator representing Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe, echoed the sentiment, stating that the Ogoni people had already made their political choice.

“Wike is a unifying leader, and that unity is why we are strong today. If you follow Wike, you won’t return empty-handed. The Ogoni people are with Wike and Tinubu. In fact, Mr President does not even need to campaign here”, he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dumle Maol, also pledged unwavering loyalty, assuring Wike of total support from Gokana.

“Wherever you go, we will go with you,” he declared.

Earlier, the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Council, Mr Confidence Deko, reaffirmed the council’s commitment to Wike, crediting him with transformative projects and political relevance in the area.

He said; “This local government belongs to you because of what you have done for us.

“Please let President Tinubu know that the people of Gokana appreciate him. The time to reciprocate this support is coming, and we will not fail.”

In his response, Wike explained that the visit was purely to express gratitude for the consistent support and goodwill the people of Gokana had shown him over the years.

He praised their unity and loyalty to President Tinubu, noting that collective purpose always attracts development.

“When people are united, good things will surely follow,” Wike said.

He urged residents to remain patient and to take direction from their leaders when political decisions are to be made, assuring them of his continued partnership with the community.

Wike also noted that political differences were being set aside in Rivers State, as members of both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP were now aligned under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“That is why you see members of PDP and APC standing together here today,” he added.