Rivers crisis: I’ve suffered too much because I refused to tell my side of the story — Fubara

…Explains why he hasn’t met with Amaewhule, others

By Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has said he suffered so much as a governor because he refused to tell his own side of the story in the lingering political crisis in the state.

Fubara also explained that he has not been able to meet with the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and the other lawmakers, after the state of emergency in the state, because the legislators were bent on attending only meetings convened by the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Fubara spoke at the commissioning of the extended and dualised Ahoada-Omoku road in the Rivers West senatorial district, executed by Julius Berger.

Fubara said the road was borne out of his campaign promise to the people of the area, commending them for supporting his administration and that of President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “I want to thank the Almighty God for making this day possible. I used the word ‘possible’ because a lot of people within and outside our dear state are wondering how our government is faring.

“We are celebrating with our people for their support. To tell them that even in the face of our challenges, we are still focused in delivering the dividends of democracy.

“We did make a promise that if you support us and vote for us and vote for Mr President too, because, it was not just myself. That we will extend the road to Omoku. We are here to tell you that promise made is kept.”

Fubara explained that his decision to leave the PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, was not personal, but in the interest of the state.

He said: “We can’t thrive in an atmosphere of rancour. Development can’t come to our state when there is continuous disunity. And you are also aware that we are standing because of the support of Mr President.

“Let it be clear to everyone that the renewed hope agenda is here with a vigour that you can’t imagine.

We are out, we are ready to drive it to every door in every local government area of Rivers State. We will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy.”

“I do not personally have any disagreement or anger anywhere with my members of the National Assembly. Even that of the state.

“Let me be very clear, I do not have problem with members of the state Assembly here. I don’t have any issue with them. I have made every effort, I believe that the leadership of the state council that is led by Ferdinand Anabraba can attest to this.

“I have made every effort to meet with them, but they don’t want me to call them directly. It was for my leader to arrange the meeting, which up till this moment that meeting has not been fixed.

“So, how people go about saying, I don’t want to meet them, I don’t want to meet them and attend to their demands, that is pure lies.

“I don’t have any reason to do that. I have personally said whatever is their need, I am ready to meet it so that we can have peace in the state. Please, I am saying it here, whoever that is telling you that I don’t want to meet members of the Assembly is not true.

“I have meet with our leaders and they said they are going to arrange meeting, but I don’t want to go behind them. I don’t want to go behind them let it not be as if I want to divide the house.

“I am a gentleman and a very principled person. The reason, I am saying this here is that I have suffered too much because of single story.

“I lot of things happened and nobody has heard my own side. I want to say it here, Speaker and members of the Assembly, I have made effort to meet with you. I am just waiting for that meeting to be fixed.

“The understanding we have is that they fix a meeting. So, whoever is saying that I refused to meet you, it is not true. Please, we need to come together for the interest of this state. It is not about me. It is about this state.”