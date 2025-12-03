Rivers Assembly passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, calls for second term

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praising his leadership and contributions to the state, and urged him to run for a second term in office.

At its 37th Legislative Sitting on Wednesday, the House, through a motion signed by all 26 members, highlighted the President’s commitment to inclusive governance and his appointment of notable Rivers indigenes into key federal positions.

Leader of the House, Hon. Major Jack, emphasized Tinubu’s “fatherly role” and the economic benefits his policies have brought to the state and local governments. Members also noted ongoing federal projects and appointments benefiting their constituents.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule described President Tinubu as “a compassionate father of the nation” and praised the fulfillment of promises, including the appointment of 39 Rivers sons and daughters to positions of trust at the federal level.

The House resolved to actively support the President’s leadership, encouraging members to sensitize and mobilize constituents for the Renewed Hope Agenda.