Rising number of APC governors shows Nigerians’ trust  – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, host of the just-ended Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has commended APC governors for commitment to national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that PGF is a body of All Progressives Congress governors.

Sanwo-Olu described their deliberations as reaffirmation of loyalty to APC and commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Saturday at the closing session of the two-day meeting in Lagos.

He said he was grateful that all governors created time to participate fully in the meeting, adding that the depth of discussions reflected their dedication to strengthening governance.

“I want to sincerely thank my colleagues for staying through more than 12 hours of rigorous discussions.

“It is never easy, but you all showed exceptional commitment to the progress of our nation,” he said.

The governor praised the unity displayed by the governors, saying their solidarity and cultural representation sent a strong signal of harmony.

“You came prepared, you represented your states beautifully, and Lagos is proud to host you.

“People back home will ask you for this cultural experience because you truly showed what unity in diversity means,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu announced that Lagos would host its first cultural festival in nearly a decade, on Dec. 27, promising an event that would showcase the state’s heritage.

“This year, about 10,000 of our people will proudly wear the festival uniform.

“We are excited to revive this tradition and celebrate our culture in a grand way,” the governor said.

He commended the governors for dedication to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

“For the past 12 hours, we have asked ourselves tough questions: How do we better the lives of our people?

”How do we support our president and strengthen our country by supporting national agenda?”

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the forum’s loyalty to Tinubu, who he described as a father, leader and humble statesman guiding Nigeria at a critical time.

“We have committed ourselves to supporting Mr President and ensuring his government succeeds and succeeds very well,” he said.

The governor applauded the increasing number of APC governors, crediting it to the forum’s leadership under Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

“We are now 25 progressive governors. When we began, we were barely 18 or 19. This growth shows that Nigerians trust our party’s direction,” he said.

He said the meeting focused extensively on national security, with governors resolving to forward collective recommendations to the President.

“We discussed several ideas on strengthening security at the state and national levels.

“As chief security officers of our states, we will not leave anything undone to ensure peace continues to reign.”

Sanwo-Olu thanked PGF members for supporting Lagos as a model of progressive governance.

“They came not just to greet us, but to show they appreciate what the party is doing here.

“When the party is united, government becomes stronger, and governance becomes more effective.”

He pledged that Lagos would remain steadfast in upholding the values of APC and delivering results across all sectors.

“We will not disappoint our party at the national, regional or state levels. Lagos understands its leadership responsibilities, and we are ready and fully committed.”

The governor urged APC members and Lagos residents to sustain unity as the state prepares for festive seasons.

“We remain committed, we remain progressive, and we remain focused on delivering for our people.

“Lagos will continue to stand strong for the progress of our party and our nation,” the governor said. (NAN)