Rising Insecurity: Army halts retirement of over 800 officers, commissions 250 new officers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has suspended all statutory and voluntary retirements of officers with immediate effect as part of emergency measures to address rising insecurity across the country.

Sources disclosed that the directive was contained in a memo signed by the Military Secretary on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

According to the memo, the suspension is aimed at retaining experienced personnel, boosting manpower and strengthening operational capacity as the Armed Forces expand in response to the nationwide security emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

The memo explained that under the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (Officers) 2024, officers normally retire based on age ceilings, a maximum of 35 years of service and other extant regulations. However, it noted that Chapter 3.10(e) of the document allows for extensions of service in the interest of the military.

It stated that following the President’s declaration of a nationwide security emergency on November 26 and the directive to expand the Armed Forces and other security agencies, it had become necessary to temporarily suspend all retirements in the Nigerian Army.

The suspension applies to officers who failed promotion examinations three times, were passed over three times at promotion boards, reached age ceilings for their ranks, failed conversion boards three times or have attained 35 years of service.

Affected officers may apply to continue serving beyond their normal retirement dates. Those unwilling to accept the extension are to proceed with normal retirement procedures.

The memo added that officers granted extensions will not be eligible for career progression, including promotions, career courses, sponsorships, secondments or extra-regimental appointments.

Commanders were directed to disseminate the directive and manage morale arising from the decision, with a review planned as the security situation improves.

The document cited the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (Officers) 2024 as the legal basis for the temporary suspension of retirements.

Meanwhile, as part of the manpower expansion, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned 250 newly trained officers of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry during the Passing Out Parade of Executive Commission Course 2/2025, held on Saturday in Jaji.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shaibu charged the officers to place national interest above personal considerations, remain apolitical and show absolute loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said their commissioning was a key component of the President’s directive to expand manpower, strengthen frontline deployments and accelerate nationwide stabilisation efforts.

The Chief of Army Staff praised the quality of their training and urged them to demonstrate professionalism, discipline and loyalty to civil authority, noting that the nation currently faces serious threats from terrorism, banditry and other security challenges.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Maj.-Gen. Frank Etim, said the training curriculum had been restructured to address emerging security threats.

He disclosed that the 250 officers, including 14 females, underwent intensive training in counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, leadership, physical conditioning and tactical command, to prepare them for current and future operations.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s security emergency plan through large-scale recruitment, rigorous training and enhanced operational readiness.