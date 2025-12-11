Reps urge 50% cut in airport charges, tax breaks for airlines

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday condemned the sharp and continuous rise in domestic airfares across the country, warning that the escalating costs risk shutting millions of Nigerians out of Christmas travel.

Lawmakers urged the Federal Government to take immediate steps to stem the trend before the festive rush peaks.

The concern followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Obinna Aguocha, who said the situation had become alarming as ticket prices surged beyond the reach of average travellers.

Aguocha noted that Christmas—a period traditionally marked by homecomings, family reunions, and cultural celebrations—is now overshadowed by deep economic hardship. He said the prohibitive fares have already disrupted travel plans for many families, describing the development as “a painful obstruction to the emotional and cultural journeys that bind Nigerians together.”

While acknowledging the difficulties facing domestic airlines, including high Jet A1 fuel prices, unstable foreign exchange rates, and rising maintenance costs, the lawmaker appealed to operators to show compassion and avoid decisions that worsen the burden on citizens.

“The pursuit of profit must not erode the spirit of togetherness that defines us as a people,” he said, urging airlines to consider temporary fare reductions as a gesture of solidarity during the festive period.

Aguocha called on the Federal Government, particularly the Minister of Aviation, to intervene as was done with interstate transporters last Christmas by providing targeted support to help bring down ticket prices.

Following extensive debate, the House resolved that a transparent mechanism should be put in place to determine the realistic minimum operating costs for airlines during the Yuletide season. Lawmakers also asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to grant domestic airlines priority access to foreign exchange at concessionary rates to ease pressure on their operations.

The House further directed its Committee on Aviation to immediately interface with airline operators, regulatory agencies, and other relevant stakeholders, and submit a comprehensive report within seven days.

In an amendment to the motion, lawmakers urged the Federal Government to slash airport charges by 50 per cent throughout the festive period and consider temporary tax incentives for airline operators, as part of broader measures to make air travel more affordable for Nigerians heading home for the holidays.