Reps seek legislative intervention in NMDPRA–Dangote refinery dispute

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja -Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), Prince Henry Okojie, has called for the urgent need for legislative intervention in addressing the ongoing dispute between the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, and the Dangote Refinery.

He made the call at a high-level committee workshop aimed at capacity building, strengthening policy direction and strategic planning for Nigeria’s petroleum midstream segment organised by the Committee, yesterday, in Abuja.

The conference brought together lawmakers, industry experts, regulators, and key stakeholders to deliberate on pathways for improved efficiency, infrastructure development and sustainable growth within the sector.

He noted that the dispute has significant implications for sector stability, investor confidence and energy security.

He urged that the committee play a crucial mediatory and oversight role to ensure regulatory clarity, fairness and sustainable resolution in the national interest.

Okojie underscored the strategic importance of the midstream sector in Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

He noted that efficient processing, transportation and storage infrastructure remain critical to energy security, industrial growth and economic diversification.

Okojie emphasised the committee’s commitment to legislative oversight, policy support and stakeholder collaboration aimed at unlocking investments and removing operational bottlenecks in the sector.

The conference featured a technical session facilitated by industry experts, focusing on an overview of the midstream sector, emerging challenges and strategic options for seamless processing.

Participants engaged in interactive discussions and question-and-answer sessions, providing practical perspectives on regulation, infrastructure gaps, gas utilization, and private sector participation.