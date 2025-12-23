Reps repeal, reenact 2024, 2025 budgets, adjourn until Jan 27

By Gift ChapiOdekina
Abuja — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the repeal and reenactment of the 2024 and 2025 appropriation bills, amounting to N43.561 trillion and N48.316 trillion, respectively. The House also adjourned for the Christmas and New Year holidays, resuming plenary on January 27, 2026.
The bills were granted accelerated approval at the Committee of Supply presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, following the presentation of reports by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar.
Under the repealed and reenacted 2024 budget, the Account General of the Federation is authorised, through warrants signed by the Minister of Finance, to release a total of N43,561,041,744,507. Out of this:
N1,742,786,788,150 is allocated for Statutory Transfers
N8,270,960,606,832 for debt service
N11,268,513,380,853 for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure
N22,278,780,968,673 for capital expenditure and development fund contributions
Statutory transfers in the 2024 budget include:
National Judicial Council (NJC): N341,625,739,236
Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC): N338,924,732,832
Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC): N263,043,551,250
The National Assembly received allocations as follows:
National Assembly Office: N36,727,409,155
Senate: N49,144,916,519
House of Representatives: N78,624,487,169
National Assembly Service Commission (NASC): N12,325,901,366
Legislative aides: N20,388,339,573
Senate Public Accounts Committee: N130,000,000
House Public Accounts Committee: N150,000,000
General services: N30,807,475,470
The 2025 budget, extending implementation to March 31, 2026, totals N48,316,242,591,785. Its breakdown includes:
Statutory Transfers: N3,645,761,358,925
Debt Service: N14,317,142,689,548
Recurrent (non-debt) expenditure: N13,588,009,682,673
Capital expenditure: N16,765,328,860,640
Statutory transfers under the 2025 budget include:
NJC: N521,625,739,236
NDDC: N626,533,344,370
UBEC: N496,842,245,271
National Assembly: N344,852,880,669
Public Complaints Commission: N14,460,000,000
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC): N140,000,000,000
National Human Rights Commission: N8,000,000,000
North West Development Commission (NWDC): N240,997,982,557
Basic Health Care Provision Fund: N298,421,122,636
National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI): N248,421,122,636
The House’s action ensures continuity of funding for government operations and statutory obligations while providing an extended period for implementation of the 2025 budget.
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