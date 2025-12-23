Reps repeal, reenact 2024, 2025 budgets, adjourn until Jan 27

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the repeal and reenactment of the 2024 and 2025 appropriation bills, amounting to N43.561 trillion and N48.316 trillion, respectively. The House also adjourned for the Christmas and New Year holidays, resuming plenary on January 27, 2026.

The bills were granted accelerated approval at the Committee of Supply presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, following the presentation of reports by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar.

Under the repealed and reenacted 2024 budget, the Account General of the Federation is authorised, through warrants signed by the Minister of Finance, to release a total of N43,561,041,744,507. Out of this:

N1,742,786,788,150 is allocated for Statutory Transfers

N8,270,960,606,832 for debt service

N11,268,513,380,853 for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure

N22,278,780,968,673 for capital expenditure and development fund contributions

Statutory transfers in the 2024 budget include:

National Judicial Council (NJC): N341,625,739,236

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC): N338,924,732,832

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC): N263,043,551,250

The National Assembly received allocations as follows:

National Assembly Office: N36,727,409,155

Senate: N49,144,916,519

House of Representatives: N78,624,487,169

National Assembly Service Commission (NASC): N12,325,901,366

Legislative aides: N20,388,339,573

Senate Public Accounts Committee: N130,000,000

House Public Accounts Committee: N150,000,000

General services: N30,807,475,470

The 2025 budget, extending implementation to March 31, 2026, totals N48,316,242,591,785. Its breakdown includes:

Statutory Transfers: N3,645,761,358,925

Debt Service: N14,317,142,689,548

Recurrent (non-debt) expenditure: N13,588,009,682,673

Capital expenditure: N16,765,328,860,640

Statutory transfers under the 2025 budget include:

NJC: N521,625,739,236

NDDC: N626,533,344,370

UBEC: N496,842,245,271

National Assembly: N344,852,880,669

Public Complaints Commission: N14,460,000,000

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC): N140,000,000,000

National Human Rights Commission: N8,000,000,000

North West Development Commission (NWDC): N240,997,982,557

Basic Health Care Provision Fund: N298,421,122,636

National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI): N248,421,122,636

The House’s action ensures continuity of funding for government operations and statutory obligations while providing an extended period for implementation of the 2025 budget.