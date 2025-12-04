Reps postpone debate on constitution review amid calls for wider consultation

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday postponed its scheduled debate on the ongoing constitution review process, citing the need for deeper consultation and alignment on sensitive amendment proposals.

The debate, which was billed to take centre stage during today’s plenary, was stepped down following concerns raised by lawmakers over unresolved issues in the draft amendments, especially those relating to security reforms, local government autonomy, and provisions expected to shape the 2027 general elections.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitutional Review, explained that the postponement was necessary to ensure the process remains credible and technically sound.

“We cannot afford mistakes at this stage,” Kalu said. “Some submissions from public hearings and caucus engagements are still being incorporated. It is better to have a constitution review process that is credible, inclusive, and technically sound.”

Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda backed the decision, warning that rushing the debate could undermine both legislative scrutiny and public confidence.

“This constitution review is not something we can hurriedly debate for the sake of saying we have started,” Chinda stated. “Members need adequate time to study the proposals, consult their constituents, and understand the implications. Anything short of that will compromise the integrity of the process.”

Chinda further emphasised that the House must prioritise public interest over timelines.

“We must carry Nigerians along,” he added. “Issues like state policing, electoral reforms, and restructuring cannot be rushed. Let us get it right rather than fast.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Ado Doguwa, also hailed the postponement, noting that the constitution review process remains one of the most consequential assignments before the 10th Assembly.

“This is not a regular bill; it is the foundation of our democracy,” Doguwa said. “We need a document that reflects the will of all Nigerians, not one put together under pressure. Taking more time is the responsible thing to do.”

Doguwa urged lawmakers to use the extended period to engage stakeholders more deeply, especially on amendments affecting governance structure and resource allocation.

“These amendments will define the future of our federation,” he added. “We must approach them with clarity, consultation, and national interest.”

Majority Leader Hon. Julius Ihonvbere also supported the deferment, stating that the review process “must reflect national interest rather than political speed.”

The House is expected to reconvene on the constitution review once the Committee completes its harmonisation process and circulates a clean draft for debate.

The ongoing exercise is regarded as one of the most comprehensive since 1999, with over 50 amendment proposals submitted by citizens, civil society groups, professional bodies, and state assemblies.