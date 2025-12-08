Reps give NNPCL December 15 deadline to respond to 2021 audit queries

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives has directed the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, to submit all outstanding documents and appear before the committee on Monday, 15th December 2025, to address audit queries on expenditures from January to December 2021.

The directive was issued by the committee’s chairman, Hon. Bamidele Salam, during a sitting on Monday in Abuja.

Hon. Salam expressed frustration over NNPCL’s repeated failure to honour past invitations or provide requested documents, despite multiple reminders. He warned that the committee would no longer tolerate disregard for legislative oversight.

During the session, the chairman read a letter from NNPCL in which the GCEO explained his absence, citing another critical official engagement at the Presidential Villa. Members of the PAC, however, criticized the company’s conduct as disrespectful to the legislature and obstructive to the audit review process.

Following an appeal by NNPCL’s National Assembly Liaison Officer, Hon. Umar Faruk, the committee granted a final grace period, setting Monday, 15th December, for the company to appear and submit all requested documents.

“We have agreed as a committee to give you up till next week Monday, the 15th of December, for a fresh appearance. Remember, the committee is very busy; we are dealing with so many issues. If you had been here in the last couple of weeks, you would understand the volume of matters before us,” Hon. Salam said.

NNPCL is expected to respond to several audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, including alleged payments to contractors for abandoned projects, failure to deduct statutory taxes, and irregular payments authorised by the Chief Finance Officer without the Group Managing Director’s approval.