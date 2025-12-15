Reps downstream committee, NMDPRA strengthen collaboration on petroleum sector reforms

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In a bid to enhance legislative oversight and regulatory effectiveness in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has emphasized the importance of continuous capacity building and closer collaboration between lawmakers and regulators.

The call was made by the Committee Chairman, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, during his welcome address at an end-of-year capacity-building workshop organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for committee members and support staff.

Describing the workshop as “timely and strategic,” Ugochinyere said capacity building is now essential in a sector that directly affects Nigerians through fuel availability, pricing, transportation costs, inflation, and household welfare.

“Regulation and legislation are not parallel lines; they are complementary forces. When regulators and lawmakers understand each other’s mandates, constraints, and expectations, the Nigerian people ultimately benefit,” he said.

Ugochinyere commended the NMDPRA leadership for investing in the knowledge and skills of legislators and legislative staff, noting that such collaboration reflects the spirit of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which restructured Nigeria’s oil and gas governance framework.

Reflecting on the Committee’s 2025 activities, he highlighted sustained engagement with regulatory reforms under the PIA, stakeholder consultations across the fuel supply and distribution chain, and oversight on fuel availability, pricing stability, and consumer protection.

He added that the Committee also focused on challenges related to importation, local refining, storage, and distribution infrastructure, while supporting policies aimed at energy security, competition, and private sector participation.

“We have interfaced with regulators, operators, labour unions, and consumer groups to balance national interest with market realities,” he said, stressing that improved internal coordination, evidence-based hearings, and inter-agency collaboration had strengthened the Committee’s effectiveness.

The chairman also paid tribute to the committee secretariat and support staff, describing them as the quiet force behind successful hearings, reports, and oversight visits.

“Your role is not auxiliary; it is central to the effectiveness of this Committee. As legislative work becomes more complex, technically sound and well-trained support staff are even more critical,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ugochinyere noted that the downstream petroleum sector will continue to evolve amid global energy market volatility, expanding domestic refining capacity, and heightened public scrutiny.

He outlined key priorities for the coming year, including proactive oversight, support for local refining and logistics efficiency, regulatory accountability, transparency in the downstream market, and protection of consumers alongside investor confidence.

“Above all, we must continue to act in the national interest, guided by facts, informed by expertise, and anchored in our constitutional responsibilities,” he said, urging participants to engage actively, challenge assumptions, and translate knowledge gained into better laws, stronger oversight, and improved outcomes for Nigerians.

The workshop, organised by the NMDPRA, brought together lawmakers, committee staff, regulators, and resource persons to deepen understanding of the evolving downstream petroleum landscape and reinforce collaborative governance under the Petroleum Industry Act.