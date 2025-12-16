Reps call for legislative intervention in NMDPRA–Dangote Refinery dispute

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream) has called for urgent legislative intervention to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Dangote Refinery.

The call was made by Hon. Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie, Chairman of the Committee, during a high-level workshop aimed at capacity building, policy direction, and strategic planning for Nigeria’s petroleum midstream segment. The event, held on Tuesday in Abuja, was themed “Midstream Sector Overview and Strategic Future Chart for Seamless Processing” and brought together lawmakers, regulators, industry experts, and key stakeholders.

Okojie highlighted the dispute’s potential impact on sector stability, investor confidence, and energy security. He emphasized the Committee’s role in ensuring regulatory clarity, fairness, and sustainable resolution in the national interest.

“The midstream sector is critical to Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain,” he said, “and efficient processing, transportation, and storage infrastructure are essential for energy security, industrial growth, and economic diversification.”

The workshop featured technical sessions on sector challenges, infrastructure gaps, gas utilization, and private sector participation. Participants engaged in interactive discussions, offering practical perspectives for legislative oversight and policy support.

The event concluded with stakeholders expressing optimism that the Committee’s proactive approach would guide stronger policies, attract investment, and reposition the midstream sector as a catalyst for national economic growth.