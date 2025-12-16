Reflecting on the global ascent of an energy titan

By BAYO ADEOYE

To keen watchers of developments in the nation’s energy sector, Jubril Adewale Tinubu’s pedigree transcends more than being the head honcho of a major oil exploration, producing and marketing company. As the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, of Oando Plc, he is one of the few who command a great deal of reverence in Nigeria’s vast and ever-evolving energy landscape, exhibiting a rare alchemy of audacity and foresight.

Today, his name has become synonymous with resilience and brilliance; he is also a figure whose influence transcends sectors, borders, and generations.

Interestingly, his reputation built on entrepreneurial flair and ingenuity has always earned him worthy mention among an elite class of business leaders whose legacies are not just written, but engraved.

However, unlike some others who view Africa’s economic horizon through a haze of uncertainty, Tinubu sees opportunity beckoning to him always.

With this perspective, one easily understands Oando’s rise from a modest downstream operator to one of Africa’s most formidable integrated energy companies.

Oando, under the exemplary leadership and management style of Tinubu, has expanded across exploration, production, power, and renewables.

At every given opportunity, Tinubu hammers on the need for Africa to harness its own vast resources to define its destiny.

Given his trademark philosophy to act, tarry or strike with precision, he has been able to navigate Oando through global market shifts, regulatory waves, and economic downturns without so much noise.

Like the compass with which Oando navigates the nation’s unpredictable energy terrain, Tinubu is perpetually in quest of the opportunity to position the company as both a continental powerhouse and a symbol of African ingenuity.

Again, evidence that Tinubu’s influence has become global came to the fore when Oando emerged as the preferred bidder for the Trinidad Refinery.

Despite a dip in revenue, Oando posted a $145 million profit in the first nine months of its 2025 fiscal year-a testament to disciplined strategy and Tinubu’s steady hand at the helm.

Meanwhile, the most significant signal of Oando’s next chapter came recently with an announcement that underscores Tinubu’s instinct for the future: Oando is diversifying into mining, with a sharp focus on lithium and other minerals critical to the clean-energy transition.

The company has reportedly assembled a strong team of seasoned geologists and launched exploration activities across Nigeria, including a major programme in Kebbi State. By the end of 2025, Oando aims to complete its field evaluations and identify a prime location for pilot lithium production.

With the global demand for rechargeable batteries-driven by tech and electric vehicles-skyrocketing, Tinubu is positioning Oando at the heart of the next energy revolution.

It is not for fun that his admirers fondly describe him as the man who sees tomorrow. He is a strategist sculpted by foresight, a leader driven by conviction, and a relentless believer in Africa’s potential.

In an age craving visionaries, Tinubu stands out- he is clear -eyed, bold, and prepared for the future he already sees taking shape.

Perhaps, this is the secret to his dazzling recognition and honour since the break of the outgoing year 2025. In January, he bagged the Investor/Transaction of the Year 2024 at the New Telegraph Awards in Lagos.

The recognition followed Oando’s landmark $783 million acquisition of Agip Oil Company, a transaction completed in August 2024 and hailed as one of the year’s most significant moves in Nigeria’s economy.

But that was only a precursor to several other accolades for Tinubu, as he was again honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Awards at the Africa Energy Week, AEW, 2025.

•Adeoye, a social commentator, wrote from Lagos.