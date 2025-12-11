Recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables: PSC opens application portal

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Thursday, that in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) it has commenced the recruitment of Fifty Thousand (50,000) Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Spokesman of PSC, Torty Njoku said, “Following this Presidential directive aimed at strengthening community policing, enhancing internal security and expanding the manpower base of the Nigeria Police Force, the Commission has approved the opening of the recruitment portal for applications from eligible Nigerians.

“Qualifications:

General Duty cadre applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their equivalents with

a minimum of five (5) credits (including

English Language and Mathematics) in not

more than two sittings.

“Specialists cadre applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their equivalents with a minimum of four (4) credits (including English Language and Mathematics) in not

more than two sittings. A minimum of three (3) years’ experience and Trade Tests in relevant fields/areas is required.

“Eligibility:

Interested candidates must:

✓ Be Nigerian citizens by birth

✓ Be aged between 18 and 25 years for General Duty; 18 to 28 years for Specialists

✓ Be medically, physically and psychologically fit

✓ Not be less than 1.67m (male) and 1.64m (female) in height (for General Duty only)

✓ Meet other requirements as shall be specified on the recruitment portal

“Application Period:

The recruitment portal will be open from Monday, 15 December 2025 to Sunday, 25 January 2026.

“All applications must be submitted ONLINE through the official recruitment portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng.

“The Commission wishes to emphasize that the recruitment exercise will be conducted in the most transparent, merit-based and credible manner. Application is FREE as there will be NO PAYMENT required at any stage of the process, and applicants are warned to be wary of fraud stars.

“Detailed guidelines, requirements and the application link will be made available on the official recruitment portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng (to be activated on 15th December 2025) and on the official websites and social media handles of the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Police Service Commission urges all qualified and patriotic Nigerians to seize this opportunity to serve the nation.”