PSC warns Nigerians against fake police recruitment portals

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has raised alarm over what it described as “false information circulating on various social media platforms and unofficial websites, claiming that the Commission has opened a portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement signed by Torty Njoku Kalu, its new Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, on Monday, said, “The general public is hereby alerted that these publications are fake and entirely misleading.

“They are the handiwork of fraudsters seeking to deceive and exploit unsuspecting citizens.

“The Police Service Commission wishes to state categorically that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force is currently ongoing, and no such portal has been opened by the Commission.

“When recruitment officially commences, it will be announced through official channels only.

These include advertisements in reputable national newspapers, official announcements on the commission’s verified website (www.psc.gov.ng), and official press releases from the commission.

“The public is strongly advised to disregard and ignore any such fake news and to only rely on information from the aforementioned official sources to avoid falling victim to scams.

“Any purported recruitment portal not published on the Commission’s official website is fraudulent and should be reported to the police accordingly.”