PSC promotes one DIG, seven AIGs, 13 CPs, 30 DCPs and 724 others in major police elevation exercise

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday approved the promotion of several senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force to higher ranks following written examinations and oral interviews conducted at the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja. The exercise was presided over by PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd).

Among the top promotions, AIG Mohammed Usman Gumel was elevated to Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG). Until his promotion, Gumel served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Community Policing Project (CPP) Department at the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

Seven Commissioners of Police were promoted to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police. They include CP Ihebom Chukwuma (Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja), CP Maxwell Olatokunbo (K9), CP Abaniwonda Olufemi (Delta State), CP Alonyenu Francis Idu (Bayelsa State), CP Lawal B. Ayodeji (AHTU FCID Annex, Lagos), CP Agene Emmanuel (FCID, Kaduna), and CP Vungmoh S.M Kwaimo (Railway).

Thirteen Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to Commissioners of Police, while thirty Assistant Commissioners of Police were elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police. Additionally, 51 Chief Superintendents of Police were promoted to Assistant Commissioners, 542 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 119 Deputy Superintendents to Superintendents, and 12 Assistant Superintendents to Deputy Superintendents.

The PSC Chairman, DIG Argungu, congratulated the officers and urged them to approach their new responsibilities with dedication and commitment to effective policing. He emphasized that promotions carry higher expectations and called on the officers to rededicate themselves to protecting lives and property, maintaining law and order, and serving the nation with integrity.

DIG Argungu also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to merit-based promotions in line with best practices, noting that regular elevation exercises are central to strengthening professionalism and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force.