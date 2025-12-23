PRP raises red flag over alleged alteration of tax laws after passage

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has raised serious concerns over alleged post-passage alterations to Nigeria’s tax laws, warning that any interference with legislation approved by the National Assembly would constitute a grave violation of the Constitution and a threat to democratic governance.

The party’s position was contained in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Falalu Bello, following revelations by a member of the House of Representatives alleging discrepancies between tax bills passed by lawmakers and versions later gazetted for implementation.

The PRP said the allegations, if proven, point to executive misconduct and a dangerous erosion of the separation of powers, stressing that respect for legislative sovereignty is fundamental to public trust and constitutional order.

“The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) is deeply alarmed and condemns the blatant executive misconduct and flagrant disregard for constitutional sovereignty exhibited by the current administration in the recent manipulation of Nigeria’s tax laws,” Bello stated.

The party commended the lawmaker who brought the matter to public attention, describing the disclosure as a courageous act in defence of democratic accountability, while warning that altering legislation after passage without legislative approval would set a troubling precedent.

According to the PRP, reports that substantive provisions were inserted, deleted, or modified after the bills were passed reflect what it described as a reckless disregard for due process and the authority of the legislature.

“This audacious act of executive dishonesty, characterized by the insertion, deletion, and modification of substantive provisions post-passage legislation, underscores a reckless disdain for the rule of law, separation of powers, and the constitutional order,” Bello stated.

The party warned that such actions, if established, would amount to an attack on the independence of the National Assembly and Nigerians’ right to transparent and accountable governance, with far-reaching implications for political stability.

“The executive’s actions reveal a disturbing tendency to undermine the sanctity of parliamentary procedures, deceive the nation, and l impose alleged illegality under the guise of national interest,” the statement read.

Calling for accountability, the PRP demanded a comprehensive, independent, and transparent investigation into the alleged alterations, insisting that those responsible must be identified and sanctioned in line with the law.

“We insist that those found culpable, regardless of their position, must be held accountable and face appropriate punishment for their fraudulent conduct,” Bello stated.

The party also called for the immediate suspension of the implementation of the disputed tax laws, pending a thorough review and reconciliation of differences between the versions passed by the National Assembly and those officially published.

“We demand the immediate suspension of the implementation of the disputed tax laws until all discrepancies, particularly the conflicts between the laws passed by the National Assembly and those gazetted, are thoroughly examined, resolved, and rectified,” the statement said.

Warning of possible legal action, the PRP said it was prepared to seek judicial intervention if the matter is not addressed promptly, including asking the courts to halt enforcement of the laws.

“Should this matter not be addressed promptly, the PRP will have no choice but to seek judicial intervention,” Bello stated.

The party further cautioned that failure to act decisively could deepen Nigeria’s governance challenges and weaken public confidence in democratic institutions.

“No government, regardless of political inclination, is above the law… Anything less would be a betrayal of the Nigerian people and a capitulation to executive tyranny,” the statement read.

The PRP reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law and called on lawmakers, civil society groups, and relevant authorities to ensure that constitutional order is restored and any dangerous precedent firmly overturned.