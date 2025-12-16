Protect exam bodies from harassment — NANS to FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that examination bodies are allowed to perform their statutory duties without disruption, undue pressure or actions capable of affecting the smooth conduct of examinations across the country.

The students’ body said its call followed ongoing public discussions and media reports on interactions between the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies and agencies under its oversight, a situation it noted has raised concerns within the education sector and among students nationwide.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed on Monday by Comr. Olushola Oladoja, National President of NANS, in which the association called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold transparency and rely on appropriate institutional mechanisms to address any issues that may arise in the course of legislative oversight by the committee

“The National Association of Nigerian Students has followed with deep concern recent public conversations regarding the activities of the House Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies,” the apex student body said.

NANS acknowledged the constitutional powers of the National Assembly to oversee public institutions under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), noting that such responsibilities are central to accountability and good governance.

“Legislative oversight is a recognised constitutional function that is essential to good governance and institutional effectiveness,” the association stated.

However, the group stressed that oversight processes must be conducted in ways that protect institutional stability and avoid creating uncertainty for agencies tasked with administering examinations.

It also pointed out that examination bodies are largely funded through fees paid by candidates, warning that any disruption to their operations could have direct consequences for students, especially amid prevailing economic challenges.

“Examination fees are paid by students for clearly defined purposes, and it is important that the agencies managing these processes are able to function without distraction,” the statement said.

NANS called for constructive engagement among the legislature, the executive and examination bodies, urging the use of established procedures to resolve any concerns linked to oversight activities.

“NANS remains committed to dialogue, transparency and the protection of students’ interests within Nigeria’s education system,” the association said.

The group added that it would continue to monitor developments and engage relevant authorities through lawful and democratic means to safeguard the integrity of examinations and the welfare of students.

“Oversight should ultimately strengthen institutions and serve the public good,” NANS counseled.