Prophet Sam Ojo sends Christmas message, calls for love, unity and hope

By Idowu Bankole

Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, the Founder of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), has extended warm Christmas greetings to Nigerians and Christians across the world, urging them to embrace the core values of love, peace and compassion exemplified by Jesus Christ.

In his Christmas message, the cleric described the season as a reminder of God’s unfailing love, grace and the gift of hope to humanity through the birth of Jesus Christ. He noted that Christmas offers an opportunity for reflection on humility, selflessness and peaceful coexistence.

Prophet Ojo prayed that the joy of the season would fill the hearts and homes of the people, while asking God to grant renewed strength, divine protection, good health and abundant blessings to families and communities.

He also spoke on the prevailing challenges facing Nigeria and the global community, expressing hope that the light of Christ would shine upon the nation and usher in peace, unity and sustainable progress.

The cleric encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith, hopeful in spirit and committed to acts of kindness towards one another, adding that the season should inspire positive change and goodwill.

He concluded by wishing Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year, expressing confidence that the season would bring glad tidings, breakthroughs and testimonies to many households.