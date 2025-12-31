Prophet Sam Ojo leads prophetic Crossover Service for liberation, restoration

By Idowu Bankole

A special Prophetic Crossover Service aimed at addressing spiritual, personal and family challenges is holding this evening, with renowned cleric and founder of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, FARIM, Prophet Sam Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, ministering.

Organisers say the ongoing vigil has been divinely set aside as a moment of liberation, restoration and breakthrough for individuals seeking lasting solutions to longstanding challenges.

According to the announcement, the service is open to people experiencing a wide range of difficulties, including generational challenges, prolonged unanswered prayers, hard work without commensurate reward, lack of direction, delayed fruitfulness, and the loss of spiritual zeal.

Other issues expected to be addressed during the service include family-related challenges, unfulfilled dreams, personal setbacks and lives yet to reflect visible testimonies.

Participants have been encouraged to attend with faith and expectation, while also inviting others who may be facing similar challenges.

Organisers described the gathering as more than a routine religious meeting, noting that it is intended as a defining crossover moment marked by spiritual renewal, divine intervention and the realignment of destinies.

The Prophetic Crossover Service is expected to draw worshippers seeking spiritual upliftment and renewed hope as they prepare for a new season.