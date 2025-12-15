Police to resume enforcement of tinted glass permit January 2

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The Nigeria Police Force has announced the resumption of enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, citing rising security concerns across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, the police said enforcement would resume on January 2, 2026, despite the matter still pending before a court.

The Force clarified that no court order has restrained it from enforcing existing laws on the use of tinted glass on vehicles.

“It is important to clarify that at no point did the court restrain the Nigeria Police Force from enforcing the provisions of the law regarding the use of tinted glass on vehicles. Nonetheless, in the spirit of responsibility, transparency, and public convenience, the Force suspended enforcement to allow motorists ample opportunity to regularise their documentation and complete the registration process without pressure,” the statement read in part.

Hundeyin noted that recent security assessments revealed an increase in crimes involving vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass, which criminals allegedly use to conceal their identities while carrying out offences such as armed robbery and kidnapping.

It reads, “Recent trends, however, reveal a disturbing rise in criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glass. Some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“In view of this, the Nigeria Police Force has found it both necessary and urgent to resume full enforcement as a proactive measure to safeguard our communities. Consequently, enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit will resume on 2nd January, 2026.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, assures the public that the renewed enforcement will be carried out with utmost professionalism, respect for the rights of citizens, and in accordance with extant laws. He adds that the Force remains committed to promoting public safety and upholding the rule of law while working collaboratively with all stakeholders to keep Nigeria secure.”

Motorists who require tinted glass permits were advised to apply through approved channels and ensure their vehicles comply with legal requirements, the police added.