Police storm kidnappers camp in Abuja, rescue seven victims

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja have busted a kidnapping syndicate in Abuja following a raid on their den in Ushafa, leading to the rescue of seven kidnapped victims after a gun duel.

Spokesperson of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, while making this known, said, “On 5th December 2025, the FCT Police Command received a distress report that armed men had invaded a community in Ushafa and abducted several residents.

“In a swift response, a joint team comprising operatives of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, alongside personnel of the Army and the DSS, mobilized to the area on 6th December 2025 and immediately commenced a coordinated search operation.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the team traced the suspects through the outskirts of the Mpape community and into settlements extending towards the Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

“Upon sighting the security operatives, the kidnappers opened fire, engaging the security team in a fierce gun duel.

“The operatives returned fire with superior force, successfully dislodging the criminals from their hideout and rescuing one victim, who was found in their custody.

“Demonstrating remarkable gallantry, the joint security team continued the pursuit for over seven hours across difficult mountainous terrain.

“Their efforts led them to the suspects’ camp in Kweri Forest, Kaduna State, where another exchange of gunfire ensued.

“The sustained pressure forced the kidnappers to flee, prompting the operatives to rescue an additional six victims.

“All rescued victims were immediately taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, psc, commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives.

“He has ordered the deployment of additional manpower along the identified corridors to proactively deter further incursions by kidnapping syndicates into the Federal Capital Territory.

“As efforts continue to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects, the Command calls on hospitals and healthcare providers to be vigilant and report anyone presenting with suspicious injuries to the FCT Police Command through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08061581938, 08032003913.’

Vanguard News