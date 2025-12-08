Police storm kidnappers’ camp in Abuja, rescue 7 victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja have busted a kidnapping syndicate following a raid on their den in Ushafa, which led to the rescue of seven kidnapped victims after a gun duel.

Spokesperson for the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement. She said: “On December 5, 2025, the FCT Police Command received a distress report that armed men had invaded a community in Ushafa and abducted several residents.

In a swift response, a joint team comprising operatives of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, alongside personnel of the Army and the DSS, mobilised to the area on 6 December 2025 and immediately commenced a coordinated search operation.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the team traced the suspects through the outskirts of Mpape community and into settlements extending towards Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

“Upon sighting the security operatives, the kidnappers opened fire, engaging the team in a fierce gun duel.

“The operatives returned fire with superior force, successfully dislodging the criminals from their hideout and rescuing one victim who was found in their custody.”