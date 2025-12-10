Police smash car-snatching syndicate in Abuja, recover six stolen vehicles, seize ₦15m cash

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has arrested four members of a notorious armed robbery and car-snatching syndicate in Abuja, recovering six stolen vehicles and seizing over ₦15 million in cash.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the arrests followed credible intelligence and digital forensic reconstruction, with coordinated operations by the Jabi, Gwagwalada and Mabushi Police Divisions, as well as the Scorpion Squad.

According to her, the initial operations led to the recovery of three vehicles, while further investigation by the Scorpion Squad resulted in the arrest of additional suspects and the recovery of more stolen vehicles.

The recovered vehicles include a black Toyota Prado SUV (2008) with registration number RSH 967 JJ, recovered by Jabi Division; a grey KIA Optima (2009) with registration number RMY 88 AA, recovered by Mabushi Division; and a grey Toyota Corolla recovered by Gwagwalada Division.

Others are a grey Toyota Corolla with registration number JUX 890 AA, an ash-coloured Toyota Camry (pencil light) with registration number APR 459 AE, and a black Toyota Corolla with registration number 578 AA, all recovered by the Scorpion Squad.

SP Adeh said investigations led to the arrest of four suspects identified as Dalhatu Bashiru, an ex-convict; Nwadigo Emmanuel; Uchenna Kalu; and Alhaji Jazuli Adamu.

She disclosed that the principal receiver, Alhaji Jazuli Adamu, was arrested in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State with ₦15,280,000 in cash, allegedly meant for the purchase of the latest batch of stolen vehicles.

Further investigations revealed that Adamu works closely with an accomplice, Alhaji Abdulkarim Gabeida Ibrahim, a resident of the Niger Republic, who is said to coordinate the resale of stolen vehicles outside Nigeria. He is currently at large, and efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest him.

All suspects and recovered exhibits are currently in police custody as investigations continue to track down other fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, commended the officers for their dedication and urged vehicle owners to install functional car trackers. He also encouraged residents to support police efforts by providing credible information through the command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.