Police recover locally made gun during stop-and-search in Lagos

Recovered firearm

The Police Command in Lagos State says the importance of stop-and-search operations remains a proactive crime-prevention strategy as the Command recovered an illegal firearm during a routine patrol in the state.

The command confirmed this in a statement shared on its X handle@ LagosPoliceNG on Friday.

It stated that the operatives of the Anti-Crime Unit attached to the Ishashi Division recovered the locally made, cut-to-size double-barrel firearm with two cartridges on Tuesday, at about 10:45 p.m.

“The recovery was made during a patrol and stop-and-search operation carried out within the Ishashi Division’s jurisdiction.

“The operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) as part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety,” it stated.

The Command emphasised that such preventive policing measures remain critical to disrupting crime and enhancing security across the state.

It assured residents that sustained patrols and intelligence-led operations would continue to keep the state safe. (NAN)