Police recover alleged stolen ₦636,700, firearms, vehicle from fleeing suspects

The Anambra Police Command says its operatives recovered ₦636,700 cash, firearms and an accidented vehicle abandoned by robbery suspects in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ikenga stated that the operation was carried out by the Commissioner of Police’s Special Patrol Team on Dec. 16.

“The operatives of the Anambra Commissioner of Police Special Patrol, at about 5:00 pm, on Dec. 16, during an offensive security operation in Abagana, recovered one pump-action rifle, one locally fabricated single-barreled rifle and one ash Toyota Highlander with Registration Number: UWN 680 PE.

“During the operation, the operatives also recovered suspected stolen cash, amounting to ₦636,700 and other incriminating items,” he added.

He explained that the operatives pursued the suspects in a hot chase.

“When they ran into an accident, they abandoned their vehicle and fled.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspects were currently being tracked, and intelligence-led operations had been intensified to ensure their arrest.

He assured residents of the command’s commitment to proactive policing, maintaining law and order and safeguarding lives and property in the state.

Vanguard News