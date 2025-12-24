Police ready to provide security during Christmas, New Year festivities in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State says it is fully prepared to provide security for peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations across the state.

The Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Bakori, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday in Kano that the police personnel would be on duty before, during and after the festivities.

He added that the command had put in place adequate, plausible security measures to enable the residents to celebrate without any threats to life or property.

Bakori explained that the command was working with other security agencies to ensure crisis‑free events.

He said an operational order detailing security deployment for each of the 44 local government areas has been issued to the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers on how to provide the required security in their respective areas of supervision.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to secure Churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the festivities.

“I give 100 per cent assurance to all law‑abiding residents that they can celebrate freely without threat to lives and property,” Bakori added.

The commissioner said that various security methods were put in place to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in and outside the metropolitan area to enable the residents to observe the festivities devoid of any threats to life and property.

Bakori warned the residents to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger suspicion when going to worship centres.

He also admonished them to report any suspicious person, movement or items to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency numbers.

Bakori also warned underage children and unlicensed persons not to operate motor vehicles, tricycles or motorcycles, and road users should desist from speeding, car racing, reckless and dangerous driving.

He warned: ” All forms of unauthorised horse riding activities are prohibited. The parents and guardians should accompany their children while going out, and the use of fireworks is completely banned.

“We will not tolerate any acts capable of causing confusion before, during and after the festivities; anyone disobeying orders will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The commissioner of police urged the Christian faithful to use the holy period to pray for peace, progress and stability.

Vanguard News