Police orderly withdrawal: Senators kick, Tinubu insists

By Henry Umoru & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —The Senate yesterday raised alarm over what some senators described as selective implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s order on withdrawal of police orderlies from Very Important Persons, VIPs, to complement efforts to tackle the high level insecurity in the country.

The senators complained that while their orderlies had been withdrawn, several VIPs still enjoyed the services of police orderlies.

Their complaint came on a day President Tinubu ordered total compliance with his earlier directive withdrawing all policemen attached to Very Important Personalities, VIPs, across the country.

The President also directed the Minister of Interior, Inspector-General of Police, IGP, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to ensure immediate replacement of police officers on special security duties not to leave people exposed.

Angered over the selective the enforcement, even when the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, vowed to arrest any officer found with a VIP in violation of the directive, the senators are demanding that it be done across board in the spirit of fairness and equity.

While alleging that sons and daughters of political office-holders still have police orderlies and enjoy security cover, the senators sought exemption from the enforcement to avoid being used as scapegoats .

The complaints expressed about the implementation in Senate yesterday came on the strength of a motion raised by Senator Abdul Ningi.

Senator Ningi, who moved the motion through a point of order, informed the Senate that the only police orderly he had was withdrawn in the early hours of yesterday, while some other VIPs in the country are still enjoying the privilege.

Ningi, who demanded that enforcement should be done across board in the spirit of fairness and equity, said: “It should be done across the board. Let’s see what happens from the office of the President, to the Vice President, to the Senate President, to the Speaker of the House, to the ministers.

“I saw two convoys of ministers and they were carrying lots of security personnel. Mr. President, I have also seen business concerns, Chinese and other business concerns with their complements of orderlies.

“Mr. President, I have also seen daughters and sons of political office-holders having orderlies and having security covers.

“Mr. President, I have seen singers having orderlies and complementary protection. I cannot ever imagine that a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has been here for a very long time will have his only one orderly withdrawn.

“I can take care of myself but let it be done across the board. Let me not see governors, ministers, and business tycoons, being escorted by security personnel.

NASS shouldn’t be used as scapegoats

“This matter should be addressed with all seriousness it deserved. I, therefore, call on the President of the Senate to ask the Chairman of Committee on Police Affairs to investigate why the directive is seemingly being implemented selectively. The National Assembly should not be used as a scapegoat.”

In his brief remarks , the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau JibrIn who presided over the session, said the issue raised by Ningi was extensively deliberated upon by the leadership of the Senate on Tuesday.

He specifically informed the senator and other affected senators that efforts were being made to convince the Presidency to exempt members of the National Assembly from orderly withdrawal implementation.

Jibrin said: “I want to assure you that the issue raised to protect you is taken seriously, and that at the leadership side yesterday (Tuesday), we agreed that the course of action should be undertaken in order to restore your police orderly to you, because it’s in line with international practice.

“I’m sure we have a listening President. He will listen to us, and by the grace of God, he will save us from that order, which was given in good faith.”

Tinubu orders comprehensive enforcement of police withdrawal from VIPs

Meanwhile, President Tinubu yesterday ordered total compliance with his earlier directive withdrawing all policemen attached to Very Important Personalities, VIPs, across the country.

The President also directed the Minister of Interior, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to ensure immediate replacement of police officers, who are on special security duties in order not to leave people exposed.

Tinubu, who gave the directives in his remarks before commencement of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said in the wake of kidnapping and terrorism, the country needs to utilise all the forces to protect the citizens.

Recall that amid worsening security situation in the country, with the recent kidnappings of students in Kebbi and Niger states, the President had directed that police officers with VIPs should be withdrawn and also approved recruitment of additional 20,000 police officers.

Speaking at the council chambers, the President also told the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, to liaise with state governments, through the National Economic Council, NEC, on grazing reserves that could be salvaged or rehabilitated into ranches and livestock settlements.

Tinubu said he was serious with his orders on the withdrawal of police from VIPs and that it must effective, adding that anyone who needs the services of police should take permission from the IGP who, in turn, should take permission from him.

He said: “I told the IGP and I hope the Minister of Police Affairs is here, if you have any problem of security because of the nature of assignment, please contact the IGP and get my clearance.

“The Minister of Interior should liaise with IGP and Civil Defence structure to replace those police officers who are on special security duties, so that you don’t leave people exposed.

“NSA and DSS to provide further information and form themselves the committee and review the structure.

“It should be effected. We face challenges of kidnapping and terrorism; we need all the forces we can utilise.

“I know some of our people are exposed and I understand that we have to make exceptional provision for them and the Civil Defence are equally armed and I want NSA to ensure our forest guards are armed too, so take it very seriously.

“On livestock reform, I think the vice president should get NEC, first of all, to see which village or grazing reserves that can be salvaged or rehabilitated into ranches, livestock settlements.

“We must eliminate the possibility of conflicts and turn livestock reform into economically viable development. The opportunity is there, let’s utilise it.

“Let’s exercise the constitutional requirement which states that land belong to states. Whichever one they can salvage, convert to livestock village, let us stop this conflict area and turn it to economic opportunities and prosperity.”