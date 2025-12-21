Police launch Christmas campaign against cultism, illicit drugs in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has launched a yuletide and Christmas campaign against cultism and other vices.

The campaign, under the Police Campaign Against Cultism and other vices (POCACOV), took to the streets of Yenagoa in a colourful and energetic road walk.

The procession, which began at the Bayelsa State Police Command Headquarters, moved through Ovom and drew curious onlookers as it made its way to the Swali Ultra Modern Market.

Along the route, officers carried placards with bold inscriptions against cultism, drug abuse, and other social vices, reinforcing the theme: “Crime-Free Christmas.”

The campaign reached its climax at the Swali Market.

Officers engaged traders, shoppers, and residents in different languages from English to Pidgin and local dialects, ensuring that the sensitisation message resonated with everyone, regardless of background.

Bayelsa State Chapter Coordinator of the programme, DSP Iboi Isimhen, while speaking, emphasised the dangers of drug abuse and cultism, warning that such vices create room for other anti-social acts that disrupt the peace of society.

A member of the public, Stephen Anyanwu, commended the police for putting modalities in place to guarantee a safe and secure Christmas celebration, noting that such proactive measures build confidence among residents.

“The campaign is not only about warnings but also about encouragement,” he said, urging “citizens to embrace positive values, look out for one another, and report suspicious activities.”

With music, chants, and the visible presence of law enforcement agents, the event carried both a festive and serious tone, reminding all that safety is everyone’s responsibility.