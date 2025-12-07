Police bust kidnappers’ camp in Abuja, rescue seven victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Abuja Police Command has dismantled a kidnapping syndicate in Ushafa, rescuing seven kidnapped victims following a gun battle with the suspects.

FCT Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the operation followed a distress report received on December 5, 2025, that armed men had abducted residents from a community in Ushafa.

“In a swift response, a joint team comprising operatives of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Army, and the DSS mobilized to the area on December 6 and commenced a coordinated search operation,” she said.

Acting on credible intelligence, the team traced the suspects from the outskirts of Mpape community into settlements extending toward Kagarko LGA in Kaduna State. The kidnappers opened fire upon sighting the security operatives, leading to a fierce gun duel. One victim was immediately rescued from the kidnappers’ custody.

The joint security team continued the pursuit for over seven hours across challenging mountainous terrain, eventually locating the suspects’ camp in Kweri Forest, Kaduna State. Another exchange of gunfire ensued, forcing the kidnappers to flee and enabling the rescue of six additional victims.

“All rescued victims were immediately taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition,” Adeh said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives and ordered additional deployment along identified corridors to deter further kidnappings.

The Command also urged hospitals and healthcare providers to report anyone presenting with suspicious injuries to the FCT Police through the emergency numbers: 08061581938 and 08032003913.