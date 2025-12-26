Police arrest two notorious bandits, kidnapping Kingpins in Kwara, recover arms, cash

The Nigeria Police Force has recorded a major operational breakthrough with the arrest of two notorious bandits and kidnapping kingpins linked to violent crimes across Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kwara states.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, December 19, 2025, by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID–IRT), in collaboration with the Kwara State Police Command, during a covert operation along the Komen–Masallaci axis in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Those arrested were identified as Abubakar Usman, alias Siddi, aged 26, and Shehu Mohammadu, alias Gide, aged 30. Both suspects were apprehended in Komen–Masallaci village, Kaiama LGA, at the time of the operation.

Items recovered from the suspects include a brand-new red Honda Ace 125 motorcycle valued at ₦1.85 million, which police said was purchased with proceeds from ransom payments; ₦500,000 cash believed to be unspent ransom money; and one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 20 rounds of live ammunition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious banditry and kidnapping syndicate terrorising communities across Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kwara states. Police also disclosed that the gang is involved in supplying arms and ammunition to other criminal elements.

The suspects are currently cooperating with investigators to facilitate the arrest of other members of the syndicate and the recovery of additional weapons.

The police further recalled that one of the suspects, Abubakar Usman, was recently identified as the individual seen in a viral social media video where firearms and large sums of money were flaunted.

Commending the operatives for their professionalism and dedication, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, assured Nigerians of the Force’s unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks, combating banditry and kidnapping, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens nationwide.

The police also urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.