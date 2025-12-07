Police arrest suspected killers of retired Delta State judge

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested suspects linked to the killing of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu in Anambra State, marking a major breakthrough in the investigation.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, on 6 December 2025, operatives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), acting on credible intelligence, arrested a 25-year-old security guard, Godwin Mngumi, who allegedly murdered the retired judge. The mobile phone of the deceased was also recovered from him.

Edafe stated that the suspect confessed to inviting a friend, Nnaji Obalum, and another accomplice who is currently at large to the residence, where they reportedly carried out the act.

He added that Nnaji Obalum has also been arrested, while a manhunt is ongoing to apprehend the third suspect.