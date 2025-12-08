Police arrest suspected killers of retd Delta judge

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—THE Delta State Police Command, yesterday disclosed that it has arrested a security guard, one Godwin Mngumi and one other suspect in connection with the murder of retired Delta State High Court Judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement, said the suspect was arrested in Anambra State and that the phone of the retired judge was also recovered from him.

Recall that the lifeless body of the retired judge was discovered in the sitting room of her residence in Asaba with her hands, legs and mouth tied.

Confirming the arrests, Edafe in the statement, said: “On December 6, 2025, Operative of homicide section of State CID, Delta State Police command acting on intelligence has arrested one Godwin Mngumi aged 25 years, the security who allegedly murdered Justice Ifeoma Okogwu (Rtd) in Anambra State and the phone of the late RTD justice has also been recovered from him.

“He confessed that he invited his friend one Nnaji Obalum and one other suspect at large over to the house where they carried out the dastardly act together.

“Nnaji Obalum has also been arrested while the manhunt for the third suspect is ongoing.”