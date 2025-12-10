Police arrest suspected kidnapper while attempting to withdraw N1m ransom at PoS

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Police detectives in Ondo State have a arrested a suspected kidnapper, Godspower Cletus, while attempting to withdraw N1 million ransom collected from the husband of his victim.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect stormed the residence of Mrs. Farimoyo Endurance of Odudu community, Akure, where he allegedly robbed her of her Android phone and ATM card while armed with a gun.

A police source said during the incident, the suspect threatened the victim and compelled her to call her husband, through which he demanded a ransom of N5 million under duress.

According to the police source, the husband transferred N1 million to the victim’s Opay account.

“Upon confirming receipt of the payment, the suspect fled the scene, believing he had successfully carried out his criminal plan,” police said.

Vanguard learned that through diligent intelligence gathering, detectives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad were able to track the suspect.

Speaking on the arrest, the state police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, said police detectives’ efforts culminated in the arrest of the suspect at a POS point while attempting to withdraw the ransom money.

Ayanlade said: “Upon interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, and investigations are ongoing to determine if he has accomplices or links to similar criminal activities within the state.”

He commended “the swift and professional response of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad.”

The police image maker noted that their “prompt action reflects the Command’s strengthened operational capability and commitment to proactive crime prevention.