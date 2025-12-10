Police arrest suspect linked to murder of Anambra lawmaker Azuka

Justice Azuka

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested a robbery suspect allegedly linked to the murder of the Anambra House of Assembly member, Justice Azuka, of the Labour Party (LP).

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Azuka, who represented Onitsha 1 North Constituency, was kidnapped along Ugwunaobakpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha, on Dec. 24, 2024, on his way home for Christmas.

His corpse was later discovered on Feb. 6, in the bush of the Second Niger Bridge in the state.

He said that the command, through operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, arrested the suspect who was heavily injured during a major offensive operation in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state on Dec. 8.

“The suspect, a 26-year-old male, is a dangerous criminal with a long history of violent offences.

“He was apprehended in Iyowa Odekpe, Ogbaru LGA, after a fierce confrontation with the Police Operatives,” he said.

Ikenga said that during the operation, one locally made Beretta pistol and eleven live ammunition rounds were recovered.

He explained that the suspect, known for his violent criminal activities, was found to have a large tattoo on his body with the inscriptions “No Forgiveness” and “No Mercy.”

According to Ikenga, the tattoo is a disturbing reminder of the hardened nature of his criminal mindset.

The spokesman said that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being the leader of several criminal gangs operating across the state and neighbouring states.

“He revealed his involvement in the abduction and subsequent murder of Azuka, a distinguished member of the Anambra House of Assembly, on Dec. 24.

“The murder of Hon. Justice Azuka shocked the state and drew widespread condemnation,” he said.

Ikenga said that the arrest of the suspect represents a significant breakthrough in the war against violent crime in the state.

He also said that the measure would assist in further investigations to dismantle criminal syndicates operating within the state.

The command urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the continued fight against crime.

It encouraged the public to report information regarding criminal activities confidentially to the police through the following contacts: the Control Room at 07039194332 or the Police Public Relations Officer at 08039334002. (NAN)