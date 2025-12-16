Police arrest nine suspected gun runners, arms couriers, recover AK-47 rifles, pistols

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police at Force headquarters said on Tuesday that its ongoing onslaught against arms trafficking and illicit drug distribution achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of nine suspects and the recovery of a cache of firearms, ammunition, and drugs across several states.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the recoveries were made from eight major cases handled by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Detailing the arrests, Hundeyin said, “On October 26, 2025, operatives of the IRT arrested one Daudume Baena in Adamawa State at about 8:30 p.m. The arrest led to the recovery of two Beretta pistols, one live round of ammunition, and two magazines.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect was on his way to supply the weapons to an individual in a border town between Adamawa State and Cameroon, and had allegedly been involved in arms supply for over one year. Efforts are ongoing to arrest his suppliers and accomplices.

“Items recovered from the suspect include seven AK-47 rifles, three pump-action rifles, two single-barrel guns, two Beretta pistols, four locally fabricated revolver rifles, 35 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, and 150 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, alongside magazines and cartridges.

“In another operation, IRT operatives arrested two suspected arms suppliers, John Maga (45) and Ishaiah Stephen (43).

“Recovered from them were one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, one pump-action rifle, and four live cartridges.

“Police investigations revealed that the suspects supplied weapons to bandits and to Daudume Baena. John Maga was identified as a local gun fabricator who facilitated the sale of arms and ammunition.

“Both suspects allegedly operated for over five years within Adamawa State and along the Cameroon border

“On November 2, 2025, operatives of the IRT, working with the Department of State Services (DSS), intercepted a vehicle in Kaduna State and arrested Ifai Egbeke (40).

“Recovered from the vehicle were 39 rolls and four packets of tramadol, 326 bottles of codeine, 52 rolls and eight sachets of BP injection syrups, 38 rolls and four sachets of hypnos tablets, and one roll of Indian hemp.

“The suspect confessed to supplying illicit drugs to bandits operating in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto States, adding that he was recruited into the trade by an accomplice currently at large.

CSP Hundeyin also revealed the arrest of a suspected gun runner, Salisu Muhammad, in Brenin Tasaba village, Zumi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The suspect was found with one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 32 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, concealed in a 50kg bag of millet. Investigations showed the arms were meant for delivery to bandits along the Obajana axis of Kogi State. Salisu reportedly admitted to being involved in gun running for over 10 years.

Relatedly, police operatives intercepted a vehicle heading to Abuja from Akure and arrested a driver, Uche Naikwe, who was found conveying 24 bags of Indian hemp.

The driver reportedly picked up the consignment and was paid ₦150,000 to deliver it to an unknown contact in Abuja, adding that the drugs were headed to bandits in Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto States.

CSP Hundeyin said the suspect’s claim of ignorance would not absolve him, as investigations continue to dismantle the entire drug syndicate.

The Force Public Relations Officer stressed that the recoveries underscore the resolve of the Nigeria Police Force to combat crime nationwide.

“The Nigerian Police Force will not rest on its oars. Daily, our officers go into criminal hideouts to fish out criminals and ensure they are prosecuted,” Hundeyin said.

He reaffirmed that under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Force remains committed to ensuring total safety and security across the country.

He said all the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Vanguard News