Police arrest fake vigilante operatives in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, Anambra State, have arrested five suspects who allegedly posed as members of a vigilante group to carry out criminal activities.

The suspects were apprehended at Ring Road, Nibo, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Items recovered from them include two pump-action guns, five live cartridges, an ash-coloured shuttle bus, face masks, a vehicle number plate and other incriminating materials.

The suspects, all males, were identified as Solomon Saddah, Okolocha George Kaosisochukwu, John Obi Ogwaju, Chukwuemeka Chisom Ikenwa and Eze Obinna Joshua.

Confirming the arrest in a statement, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to engaging in criminal activities under the guise of vigilante operatives.

He explained that the suspects operated in a shuttle bus, using the cover of vigilante duties to perpetrate their acts.

According to Ikenga, the suspects are currently cooperating with the police and providing useful information that could lead to the arrest of other members of the criminal network.

The police spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property, especially during the festive period.

He urged residents to continue to support the police by providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.