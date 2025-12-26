Police arrest eight ‘Democratic Republic of Yoruba’ members in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun said it arrested eight suspects on Christmas Day for allegedly assaulting its officers in the course of their lawful duties.

The suspects were alleged to have engaged in unlawful assembly and breach of peace at the Sango-Ota area of the state.

The Command‘s Spokesman, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, made this known in a statement to newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta.

He explained that the command had arrested eight suspects for breach of public peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and assault on police officers.

According to him, on Christmas Day, at Temidire Junction and Under-Bridge, Sango-Ota, a group agitating under the aegis of “Democratic Republic of the Yoruba” unlawfully barricaded roads.

He added that the suspects also set bonfires, disrupted free flow of traffic, and attacked police officers deployed to maintain law and order.

”Upon receiving the report, police operatives swiftly mobilised to the affected locations, successfully dispersed the group, and arrested all the suspects,” he said.

He said that exhibits recovered include a Toyota Dyna vehicle used to convey the suspects, two broadcast pieces of equipment, a carton containing flags, shirts bearing inscriptions of their agitation, and banners displaying their messages and manifesto.

Babaseyi said that the suspects would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The Ogun Commissioner of Police, Mr Larne Ogunlowo, has reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

Ogunlowo also warned that the Police would not tolerate any act capable of breaching public peace, adding that any assault on police officers will be met with decisive action

He urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities promptly through the Command’s emergency toll-free lines– 0800 000 9111; 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994. (NAN)