Police arrest 9 suspected arms, drug traffickers, recover firearms, ammunition, narcotics

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of nine suspected gun runners and arms couriers and the seizure of a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and drugs in operations across several states, including Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, and others.

The arrests were made by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and supported by the Department of State Services (DSS). Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the details during a press briefing in Abuja.

In Adamawa State, IRT operatives arrested Daudume Baena, recovering two Beretta pistols, one live round, and two magazines. Investigations revealed that Baena had been supplying weapons to criminals along the Cameroon border for over a year. Further recoveries linked to Baena included seven AK-47 rifles, three pump-action rifles, two single-barrel guns, two Beretta pistols, four locally fabricated revolvers, 35 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, and 150 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Two additional suspects, John Maga (45) and Ishaiah Stephen (43), were arrested as alleged arms suppliers to bandits and to Baena. Items recovered from them included an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, a pump-action rifle, and four live cartridges. Maga was identified as a local gun fabricator operating along the Cameroon border for over five years.

In Kaduna State, Ifai Egbeke (40) was arrested during a vehicle interception, with seized items including tramadol, codeine, BP injection syrups, hypnos tablets, and Indian hemp. Investigations indicated that Egbeke supplied illicit drugs to bandits in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto States.

In Zamfara State, Salisu Muhammad was apprehended with an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 32 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition hidden in a 50kg bag of millet. The arms were reportedly destined for bandits along the Obajana axis of Kogi State. Salisu admitted to involvement in gun running for over a decade.

Additionally, a driver, Uche Naikwe, was arrested while transporting 24 bags of Indian hemp from Akure to Abuja, allegedly for distribution to bandits in northern states.

CSP Hundeyin emphasized that all suspects will be charged to court following the conclusion of investigations, noting that the operations demonstrate the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring national security.

“The Nigerian Police Force will not rest on its oars. Daily, our officers go into criminal hideouts to apprehend offenders and ensure they face justice,” he said, reaffirming the Force’s resolve under Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.