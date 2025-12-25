Police arrest 22 suspects nationwide, recover firearms, other incriminating items

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police at Force headquarters disclosed on Thursday that its operatives of the Special Tactical Squad STS have arrested 22 suspects and recovered firearms, vehicles, motorcycles, illicit drugs and other incriminating items following a series of intelligence-led operations carried out across several states of the federation.

A press statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “The suspects were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and car snatching to economic sabotage, impersonation and drug trafficking.

“Recovered during the operations were six firearms, comprising one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun, one AK-49 rifle, one AK-47 rifle and one SMG rifle, as well as two live rounds of ammunition.

“The police also recovered 45 other exhibits, including vehicles, motorcycles, illicit drugs and items suspected to have been used in criminal activities.

“In one of the major operations along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, STS operatives intercepted a J5 vehicle conveying 13 brand-new motorcycles alongside weapons and other incriminating items.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Luke Ifeanyi, in connection with armed robbery and economic sabotage.

“Related operations within the Federal Capital Territory resulted in the arrest of a Kuje Custodial Centre escapee, Ayo Abiodun, who is suspected of robbing a serving Nigerian Army officer.

“In another case, a 40-year-old suspect, Yusuf Shehu, was arrested with a stolen tricycle. Police investigations revealed that Shehu was impersonating a police officer, with a police mobile uniform and a police identity card recovered from him.

“Operatives also intercepted a vehicle conveying large quantities of leaves suspected to be cannabis and other controlled substances.

“In Edo State, four suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and for alleged violent attacks on a community.

“In Lagos and Ogun States, two suspects linked to a car-snatching syndicate were apprehended.

“Similarly, in Nasarawa and neighbouring states, 12 suspects connected to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling were arrested, with several firearms recovered during the operations.

“Police authorities said investigations into all the cases are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, in line with extant laws.

“Commending the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad for their courage and professionalism, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, said the successes underscore the Force’s commitment to protecting lives and property, dismantling criminal networks and ensuring public safety.

“He also urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to support the police in the fight against crime across the country.”

Vanguard News