Police ACP slumps, dies in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ogbon-Inu Taiwo Popoola, serving in Ebonyi State command, reportedly slumped and died during a management meeting at the command headquarters, Abakaliki.

Sources said the incident occurred at about 10:30 during a management meeting at the Commissioner of Police’s office in Abakaliki.

He was said to have been rushed to the police clinic, but efforts to revive him failed before the corpse was moved to Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki morgue.

While confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO SP Joshua Ukandu, described his death as very disastrous to the command.



According to Ukandu, “ACP Popoola, who was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, was in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID), suddenly developed breathing difficulty and began gasping for breath during the meeting.

He was immediately rushed to the Police Clinic at the Police Headquarters, Abakaliki, where he was promptly attended to by the command’s medical personnel.

“Despite efforts to resuscitate him, the officer was confirmed dead by medical doctors.

“The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA 1) mortuary in Abakaliki.

“The police described the late ACP Popoola as a dedicated officer who served the Force with commitment and professionalism,” Ukandu stated.

Vanguard News