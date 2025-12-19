Police ACP slumps, dies during meeting in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ogbon-Inu Taiwo Popoola, serving in the Ebonyi State Command, reportedly slumped and died during a management meeting at the command headquarters in Abakaliki.

Sources said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. during a meeting in the Commissioner of Police’s office.

ACP Popoola was rushed to the police clinic, but efforts to revive him failed. His body was later taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA) mortuary in Abakaliki.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, described the death as a tragic loss for the command.

According to Ukandu, “ACP Popoola, who was in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID), suddenly experienced breathing difficulties and began gasping during the meeting. He was immediately taken to the Police Clinic, where medical personnel attended to him. Despite all efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead by doctors.

“The late ACP Popoola was a dedicated officer who served the Force with commitment and professionalism,” Ukandu added