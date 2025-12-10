Pogba invests in Saudi Arabian camel racing team Al Haboob

(FILES) A picture taken on September 29, 2021 shows former Manchester United French midfielder Paul Pogba at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

French football star Paul Pogba has ventured into the world of camel racing after becoming a shareholder and ambassador for Al Haboob, a Saudi Arabia-based outfit recognised as the world’s first professional camel racing team competing across the Gulf region.

Pogba, 32, confirmed the move in an interview with BBC Sport on Wednesday, revealing that his interest in the sport grew after spending time watching races online and studying the techniques involved.

“I’ve watched my fair share of races on YouTube and spent time researching the techniques and strategies,” the Monaco midfielder said. “What stood out is the level of dedication it demands from everyone involved.

“At the end of the day, sport is sport; it requires heart, sacrifice and teamwork.”

Camel racing remains one of the most traditional and culturally significant sports in the Middle East, and Pogba believes the principles behind it mirror those found in other global sports.

“People might not realise it, but sport always connects in some way,” he added. “Whether it’s football, camel racing, boxing, the foundations are similar. Determination, focus, discipline and grit make champions.”

“It would be a beautiful full-circle moment — something fun, meaningful and exciting,” he said. “Maybe one day we make it happen.”

Al Haboob was founded by Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir and has grown into the world’s first modern, internationally competitive camel racing team.

The former Manchester United man recently made his long-awaited return to professional football, coming on as a late substitute in Monaco’s 4–1 defeat to Rennes on 22 November.

It was his first appearance since September 2023, following a doping ban initially set at four years but later reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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