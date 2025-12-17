Photos: NLC stages protest over insecurity

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday took to the streets in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu to protest worsening insecurity across the country, demanding urgent government action to curb violent crimes and kidnappings.

In Lagos, protesters converged early in the morning at the Ikeja underpass, carrying placards and chanting slogans calling on the Federal Government to end insecurity.

Some of the placards read, “Federal Government, No More Excuses and Rhetoric, End Insecurity Now,” while others demanded better protection for workers and the safety of Nigerians.

The protest in Lagos was joined by several civil society organisations, with participants wearing NLC-branded aprons as they marched under the bridge, drawing the attention of commuters and passersby.

Protesters repeatedly accused the government of failing to match promises with action.

“We have had enough of empty promises. Our members and Nigerians are tired of living in fear. The government must act now,” some of the demonstrators chanted.

The Lagos protest came less than 24 hours after NLC leaders held a late-night meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to discuss labour-related issues, including security challenges affecting workers.

The decision to proceed with the protest suggested that the meeting did not produce assurances strong enough to suspend the planned action.

Labour leaders in FCT lead protest

In Abuja, protesters gathered at the NLC secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory before marching under heavy security presence.

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) were deployed to monitor the procession.

The protesters later moved towards the Federal Ministry of Finance as part of the demonstration.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, was among those present at the secretariat, alongside leaders of various labour unions and civil society groups participating in the nationwide action.

Enugu stands still

Meanwhile, in Enugu State, the NLC chapter also commenced its protest against insecurity. The demonstration was led by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, who expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Nwigbo lamented the rising cases of violent crimes and kidnappings, urging the government to take decisive steps to safeguard lives and property. He said Nigerians, particularly workers, deserve to live and work in safety without constant fear.

The NLC said the protests were part of a coordinated nationwide action aimed at drawing attention to the growing insecurity and pressing the government to take immediate and concrete measures to address the crisis.

End insecurity – Kano NLC chair tells Tinubu

The Chairman, Kano State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Council, NLC, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa has called on President Tinubu to as a matter of urgency find a lasting solution to the persistent insecurity in the country.

The Chairman made the called during the nationwide protest to present it demand to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf for onward submission to President Tinubu.

Comrade Inuwa said the issue of insecurity has thrown Nigerians into untold hardship hence the need for a coordinated effort between the President, State governors and security apparatus in order to surmount the challenges.

According to him, “For every nation that is bedevilled with insecurity, to this magnitude, we are at the brink of collapse,” the NLC Chairman said.

Inuwa continued, “We sincerely thank God Kano State is peaceful. We have a peaceful atmosphere in Kano. We have less of these crimes. But still, we need to continue putting more efforts to make sure that what is happening in other places did not come into Kano and engulf our people.

Vanguard News