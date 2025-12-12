Photos: Moments from the grand opening of Detty December Fest in Lagos

Nigerian superstars Wande Coal and Young Jonn headlined the explosive opening night of the Detty December Fest at Ilubirin, Ikoyi, officially launching a month-long celebration of music and nightlife in Lagos.

The night featured electrifying performances from Ice Prince, Darey Art Alade, Jerry Shaffer, and Fola, with DJs Deluxe and YK keeping the energy high. A highlight was the stunning aerial display by Zenit Aerial Ballerinas from Spain.

Running until December 31, the festival spans Ilubirin and The Livespot Entertarium in Lekki, with headliners including Busta Rhymes, Juma Jux, Bella Shmurda, and Gunna, who performs on December 29.

Fans can look forward to more unforgettable performances and festive energy as Lagos comes alive this December.