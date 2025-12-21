Photos: Ministers, Senators in Oyo as Alaafin confers chieftaincy title on Seyi Tinubu

The ancient town of Oyo was a hive of activity on Sunday as the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, conferred the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

Dignitaries from across the country converged on the historic town for the ceremony, with guests arriving early ahead of the traditional ceremony.

Seyi Tinubu and his wife arrived at the venue amid tight security and a cheering crowd.

The title, Okanlomo of Yorubaland — loosely translated as “the beloved child” or “one dear to the hearts of all Yoruba people” — is said to symbolise the role of a custodian of Yoruba values, unity and cultural heritage.

The ceremony attracted a large gathering of political leaders, traditional rulers and top government officials. Among those in attendance were the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Also present were members of the Federal Executive Council, including the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun; and the Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemo Adeniran. Senator Teslim Folarin was also in attendance.

Former Kano State Governor and national political leader, Abdullahi Ganduje, joined several traditional rulers from across Nigeria and the Republic of Benin at the event.

The conferment of the title further added colour to the historic town, as residents and visitors thronged the palace area to witness the ceremony, which blended royal pageantry with cultural displays celebrating Yoruba heritage.

Vanguard News