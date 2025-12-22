Photos: Forum congratulates Seyi Tinubu on coronation as Okanlomo of Yorubaland

The Non-Indigenes in Lagos Consultative Forum has congratulated Mr. Seyi Tinubu on his coronation as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland, describing the title as one of deep ancestral significance, cultural honour, and moral responsibility within the Yoruba traditional institution.

In a congratulatory message signed by its Coordinator, Hon. Steve S. Oswald, the forum noted that the revered title represents a solemn call to service to humanity, culture, and the people whose heritage it embodies. The group emphasized that such traditional honours go beyond ceremony, constituting sacred obligations that demand humility, wisdom, justice, and compassion.

Representing the collective interests of Non-Indigenes living and working in Lagos State, the forum reaffirmed that Lagos remains Nigeria’s melting pot, where unity in diversity is a defining strength. It therefore called for sustained attention to the welfare, inclusion, safety, and dignity of Non-Indigenes, whose economic, cultural, and social contributions continue to drive the state’s growth and prosperity.

The forum described Mr. Tinubu’s emergence as Okanlomo at a relatively young age as a symbol of hope for inclusive leadership capable of bridging generations, cultures, and communities. According to the statement, the coronation presents an opportunity to promote harmony, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect among all residents of Lagos and Yorubaland, regardless of origin, faith, or background.

Expressing confidence in his leadership, the forum said it trusts that Mr. Tinubu’s tenure will reflect the noble ideals of the title—fairness, empathy, service, and advocacy for the common good—while strengthening unity between indigenous communities and Non-Indigenes.

The forum concluded by offering prayers for Mr. Tinubu’s long life, good health, divine wisdom, and strength, wishing him a reign marked by impactful service to humanity, reverence for tradition, and enduring contributions to peace, inclusiveness, and national unity.